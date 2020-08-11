SLINGR minimalist EDC sling bag from $61

Rival has once again returned to the crowdfunding site Kickstarter to launch their latest EDC minimalist sling bag for all your essential everyday carries. The aptly named SLINGR bag is now available to early bird backers from $61 offering a 45% saving of the recommended retail price, which will take effect once the crowdfunding campaign comes to a close.

“Carry has become essential in our daily lives – as we have grown accustomed to moving with our daily necessities everywhere our day challenges us. A walk-thru, without words, of the functional design of SLINGR and the uses of its compartments to help de-clutter your daily carry. Its unique teardrop design was inspired and designed for seamless use, without the need for clutter. The SLINGR concept emphasizes minimalist finishings and functional purpose-built compartments.”

“Whether it’s hiking lost trails, capturing laneway art or losing yourself in city urbanscapes – we believe we’ve engineered the perfect companion that can keep up with you. A cross-body sling equipped with seamless access and RFID security. Made with durable materials styled with signature carbon fiber – it’s the perfect sling for your carry essentials.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals