IBEE SLA 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $450

A new SLA 3D printer called IBEE has launched via Kickstarter this month and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 100 backers. IBEE is a new generation consumer SLA 3D printer, specifically designed to offer industrial capabilities at a fraction of the price. Powered by the Uniz Technology 4th generation SLA technology and offering a collimated light source and a 4K monochrome LCD screen, it is the world’s first large-scale consumer SLA printer that can deliver accurate, crispy results and a perfectly smooth finish, says its creators.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $450 or £333, offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the IBEE SLA 3D printer Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the IBEE 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“With our newly invented 4th gen SLA technology, IBEE can make any task more brilliant. This machine is capable of delivering industrial-grade accuracy and details. It can achieve a superb minimum feature size of 0.2 mm with a super smooth surface and astonishing details. IBEE offers 3X more building volume than other SLA printers in its class, a total build volume of 7.5″ × 4.7″ × 7.9″. In terms of resolution, we bring the highest accuracy by the industrial standards to the consumer product for the first time. It can achieve a maximum resolution of 49.8um within the large print size to create amazing models.”

“Ease of use has always been on our minds. To help more people get their hands on the IBEE, we have done a lot of work on software improvement, and here comes the UNIZ Maker. It is designed for both entry-level users and enthusiasts. UNIZ Maker features the One Click Print feature, and the print job has never been easier. Watch the video below to find out how. You can choose the model you need to print and hit the button. The software will automatically identify the best orientation to print and add supports, and starts printing for you. Just one click, and it’s all set.”

With industrial-grade capabilities, IBEE can deliver the finest details on this model clearly and precisely. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official IBEE 3D printer crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals