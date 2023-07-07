Sky News creates ChatGPT-powered news reporter

Sky News has been testing our Artificial Intelligence with a new ChatGPT-powered news reporter. Sky News wanted to find out how easy it was to create a news report using AI and ChatGPT to see if the software and AI could replace the role of journalists.

The goal of this was to determine whether or not Artificial Intelligence could easily replace a journalist, the video below from Sky News gives us a look at what happened and how an AI-generated news report was created.

As we can see from the video, there were a number of issues with the AI when it was creating news reports, with wrong information in some cases. It took a few tries but in the end, an AI-generated news report was created. The report did need some human interaction, quite a bit if you into account everything that was needed to create the AI report, edit the video etc.

With the sophistication of modern AI, Sky News found that the reporter was able to pitch a topical, accurate and impartial story idea within one 20-minute software run. The experiment also found, however, that the AI reporter made critical mistakes, fabricating expert evidence for its piece (known in AI science as “hallucinations”), and that it required human intervention to uphold ethical and editorial standards.

As ChatGPT responds to text prompts, Fagerlie and Sky News created two “agents” for the experiment, mimicking a reporter and an editor so it could prompt itself throughout the process.

You can find out more details about how Sky News created this AI-generated news report over at their website at the link below, it certainly looks very interesting from the video.

Source Sky News, Sky



