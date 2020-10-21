Sky is opening retail stores in the UK

Sky has announced that it is opening retail stores in the UK and their first store will opening in Liverpool next week.

The first Sky retail store is opening in Liverpool on the 26th of October and Sky is planning to launch more stores in the UK in 2021.

Sky’s focus on customer experience is at the crux of the new shops and designed with customers’ needs in mind. The shop will be separated into designated themed spaces across an open-plan layout , encouraging easy conversation between Sky’s expert advisors and customers. It will also have a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’, complete with seating areas, that will allow existing customers to speak to advisors about their current products.

Customers will be able to test out Sky’s latest innovations, displayed across the shop for maximum convenience and accessibility, for the first time. Shoppers can experience Sky’s award-winning Sky Q technology, including entertainment content from Sky and established partners such as Netflix and Disney, and new, innovative partnerships with fitness app, Fiit and karaoke app, ROXi. This provides customers with the opportunity to make the most out of Sky’s products and services and ensure they take home the right products for them.

You can find out more information about the new Sky retail stores over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Sky

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals