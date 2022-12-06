Sky Children of the Light launches on PlayStation

Denise Schlickbernd from the games development company Thatgamecompany has taken to the official PlayStation blog today to reveal more details about the new game Sky Children of the Light, today launching on PlayStation. The adventure exploration game offers a unique gameplay experience during which you follow the call of birds and explore peaceful scenery with “intriguing surprises off the beaten path“, say its developers.

“Over 15 years ago, thatgamecompany forged a formative partnership with PlayStation. Our games fl0w, Flower, and Journey each experiment with how interactive gaming can communicate at an emotional level. We were humbled by Journey’s Game of the Year recognition and the accolades these games received, but perhaps most resonant were the individual stories players sent us from all over the world sharing how our games had touched their lives. Those stories made us ask how we can all better experience compassion through play. It moved us to push farther and develop Sky, a spiritual successor to Journey that creates a place for people of all backgrounds to share emotional connection and meaningful moments with their loved ones.”

Sky Children of the Light

“Find your place in Sky through adventure, exploration, and the people you meet. Follow where birds beckon and bells ring, and seek peaceful scenery and intriguing surprises off the beaten path. Ascend through the clouds, play your own music, help out another traveler, or take the hand of a fellow Child of the Light who wants to show you their favorite shortcut. “

“Music is woven through Sky, guiding and accompanying players through light and dark. It’s always been a vital part of the game, but now after 18 months of development and fine-tuning our proprietary game engine, we’re getting ready to deliver a new way for music to take our players into something more intense and powerful than what’s been done before in games.”

To learn more about the new Sky Children of the Light game now available to play on the PlayStation platform jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : Sony





