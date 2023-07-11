Sky Broadband WiFi Max launched

Sky Broadband had announced the launch of a new WiFi package called Sky Broadband WiFi Max which the company says is their most powerful package to date.

Sky Broadband has today unveiled WiFi Max, its most powerful WiFi package yet. Ideal for modern connected homes, it comes with the next generation Max Hub, which uses WiFi 6 technology to provide reliable WiFi that travels faster and further than ever before. This is backed by the UK’s fastest WiFi guarantee, of any major provider, as well as the UK’s most advanced network security.

Available to add now for new and existing Sky Broadband customers from just £10 per month . It comes with a WiFi Guarantee of up to 25Mbps, meaning customers will be able to stream in Ultra HD, game and work in every room, or get their money back.

WiFi Max offers advanced security, protecting every device connected to the network. From smart doorbells and cameras to your personal laptops and mobiles, everything is protected by the latest in artificial intelligence to detect and block threats. All connected devices are monitored in real time to alert customers to security threats as they happen via the MySky App. This is the UK’s most advanced network security from a major broadband provider.

