Sky Broadband and TV customers to get access to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta

Sky has announced that its broadband and TV customers will get access to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta.

In order to get access to the beta you will need to join Sky’s free loyalty program SKY VIP, the game launches on the 13th of November.

David Rey, Managing Director at Sky Broadband, commented: “As the official broadband partner, it’s fantastic to join forces with Activision and offer our loyal customers access to the online Beta. Our Superfast Broadband gives customers the reliable service they need for a smooth gaming experience – a perfect partner for one of the most iconic games around.”

Jim McMullin, VP of Product Management at Activision (makers of COD) said: “Having Sky Broadband as the official Broadband partner of Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War is great for our gamers. We know that smooth, uninterrupted gaming is crucial to our community, and Sky Broadband provides the speed and reliability that gamers need.”

Sky customers can register for their Beta code now from the Sky VIP section in My Sky app, ahead of the Beta going live in October. Beta codes will be released by 8th October and are available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

You can find out more details about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta with Sky over at their website at the link below.

Source Sky

