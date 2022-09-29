New multi-platform gaming headsets unveiled by Skullcandy

Skull Candy has this week introduced a range of new headphones specifically designed to be used across a wide variety of platforms from console to PC and mobile devices. Supporting cross compatibility with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android and iOS the new Skullcandy Stereo Gaming Headsets and True Wireless Earbuds are now available to purchase priced from $59.99 for the SLYR and rising to $129.99 for the PLYR.

“The ideal lifestyle-to-livestream audio companion, PLYR—the collection’s flagship offering—is perfect for gamers who desire maximum flexibility to play both wired or wirelessly via Bluetooth. To add maximum dimension to the audio experience, PLYR adapted Skullcandy’s well-known Personal Sound technology, re-engineering it specifically for gaming.

Like prescription glasses, but for your ears, the enhanced technology is called Enhanced Sound Perception (ESP) and requires users to take an innovative hearing test to tune audio drivers specifically to the user’s unique hearing.”

Multi-Platform gaming headsets

“To deliver crystal clear communications, PLYR features Clear Voice Smart Mic, which leverages artificial intelligence to isolate the speaker’s voice and cut out background noises, such as keyboard clicks. The technology works with both the boom mic, and on-board headset mic if boom mic is removed. Dual-connect capabilities enables users to connect via wired and wireless connection to stream audio from two separate devices, simultaneously. Lastly, an adjustable suspension headband reduces pressure on top of the head—an absolute must for all-day play.”

“Casual gamers seeking an entry-level solution will want to turn their attention to SLYR. Supreme Sound maximizes the gaming experience, providing premium in-game audio depth to ensure users not only hear enemies creeping up from behind, but also the roar of the crowd. SLYR also features a bi-directional removable boom mic that enables focused voice pickup, ensuring gamers can seamlessly communicate and collaborate with clarity in multiplayer settings.”

PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset – $129.99 MSRP

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology – Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to media and gaming devices

Enhanced Sound Perception – A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user’s unique hearing needs

Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software – Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio

Clear Voice Smart Mic – AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Adjustable Suspension Headband – Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort

Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic

Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C

Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app

Skull-HQ Software: Available for both PC and Mobile App.

SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $99.99 MSRP

Enhanced Sound Perception – A hearing test tunes audio levels to match user’s unique hearing needs

Clear Voice Smart Mic – AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound

Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software – Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio

Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Durable, Lightweight Design – Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material

Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic

Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C

Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app

Skull-HQ Software: Available on PC only.

SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – $59.99 MSRP

Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound

Bi-Directional Mic – Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications

Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference

Durable, Lightweight Design – Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material

Source : Skullcandy



