Skoda Fabia starts at £14,905 on the road

Skoda has revealed that their new Skoda Fabia will start at £14,905 on the road in the UK, orders for the car will start on the 28th of September.

The new Skoda Fabia is build in Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform and it will be available with a range of petrol engines with 65PS, 80PS, 95PS and 110PS.

Building on the strength of its predecessors, the new Fabia is the most spacious car within its segment and delivers a range of new comfort features in addition to a plethora of new safety and assistance systems. Classic ŠKODA qualities, such as excellent value for money, high functionality and new Simply Clever features, confirm the Fabia as the perfect entry-level model to the ŠKODA range.

The UK range will consist of four highly specified trim grades from launch: S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition. The SE Comfort and SE L trims will appeal to drivers looking for an excellent drive and a well-appointed interior that features luxury touches, offering great value-for-money. Colour Edition focuses on style that can be personalised and the latest tech for gadget-focussed buyers. As part of the Colour Edition, metallic Graphite Grey and pearl-effect Magic Black can also be chosen as contrasting paintwork for the roof, wing mirror caps and alloy wheels.

You can find out more information about the new 2021 Skoda Fabia over at Skoda at the link below, orders for the car will start later this month.

Source Skoda

