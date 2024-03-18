Skoda Epiq SUV EV unveiled

Skoda has added a new electric vehicle to its range with the launch of the Skoda Epiq SUV. As one of six new electric vehicles that Škoda plans to launch in the near future, the Epiq is not just an addition to the portfolio but a statement of intent, highlighting Škoda’s commitment to sustainable mobility. This move comes at a time when the automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards greener alternatives, with electric vehicles (EVs) at the forefront of this change.

The Epiq represents Škoda’s venture into the sub-compact SUV segment, a strategically important category that combines the agility of a compact vehicle with the versatility and space typically associated with SUVs. This segment has seen rapid growth due to consumers’ increasing preference for vehicles that offer the best of both worlds – efficiency and spaciousness. The Epiq’s design study gives us a glimpse into the future, indicating the direction Škoda is taking with its new models. The vehicle’s design ethos, dubbed ‘Modern Solid,’ suggests a blend of robust functionality with a contemporary aesthetic, aiming to attract consumers who value both form and function.

Space and practicality are paramount in the Epiq’s design, with the SUV boasting up to 490 litres of luggage capacity, making it an ideal choice for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. This focus on space does not compromise the vehicle’s powerful and authentic appearance, promising to deliver an imposing road presence and a comfortable interior environment.

Priced at around 25,000 euros, the Epiq is set to offer an impressive array of new technologies, connectivity, and assistance features, positioning it as a highly competitive option in the EV market. This price point makes the Epiq an accessible option for a wide range of consumers, demonstrating Škoda’s dedication to affordability without sacrificing quality and innovation. The inclusion of advanced digital experiences and connectivity options reflects the growing demand for vehicles that are not only means of transport but also integrated platforms for digital life.

Source Skoda



