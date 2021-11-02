SkiAvec cross-country skiing aid for Nordic skiers

Skier Maggie Sullivan has created a cross-country skiing aid concept called the SkiAvec designed to help Nordic skiers avoid falls, injuries and laborious trail braking skis through ungroomed snow. The SkiAvec has been created to make cross-country skiing fun safer and easier and is now available to back via Kickstarter to help take the concept into production.

SkiAvec the next steps :

Funding. Our next step is to manufacture and test three prototypes in the Pacific Northwest. Why three? Because more testers of varying abilities in different regions will provide a wider array of actionable data points to ensure that the SkiAvec will perform in a variety of winter conditions, such as snow textures, temperatures and terrain. Our request for $28,850 will cover the cost of producing the prototypes, including a mechanical engineer’s labor, design and drawings, plus hardware, fabrication, assembly and testing.

A Vision for SkiAvec. Following development and testing, we will be revising our design plans to incorporate feedback, and then move into production of a retail model for individuals, ski resorts, etc. Our goal is to offer a simple-to-use, affordable machine that instills confidence in our customers’ ability to pursue cross-country skiing in new and continued ways.

Thank You! Your pledge says you like what we’re doing. Please share this project with your family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. All backers at any contribution level will be acknowledged and will receive updates. With your supporting pledge, the SkiAvec will become a reality!

To learn more about the SkiAvec cross-country skiing aid project view the promotional video below.

“The SkiAvec is designed with state-of-the-art technology, quality materials and components, including a durable rechargeable battery, all which will perform well in outdoor winter conditions. I will include in the packaging materials some suggestions for recycling materials like Styrofoam and bubble wrap, such as dropping them off at rental centers and moving companies. Also, I hope to buy back old or damaged machines and refurbish them for resale in a secondary market.”

Source : Kickstarter

