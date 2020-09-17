Chub barefoot cruiser-longboard hybrid skateboard

The Chub is a new style of skateboard that’s comfortable to ride barefoot, stable for beginners and has plenty of pop for seasoned skaters. Its creators describe the Chub as a “beach cruiser skateboard that you can still rip on”. Launched via Kickstarter the Chub Cruiser is now available to back from $70 for the deck with shipping throughout the United States available. Check out the video below to learn more about its inspiration, design and features.

“The Chub is inspired by a wake skate (a wakeboard without bindings). After putting my wake skate on skateboard trucks, I realized the wider, more rectangular shape is great for carving while still allowing me to do tricks. It was a great board for me to cruise on since having ankle surgery. It was also really easy for my non-skater friends to learn on how to cruise down mellow hills on. After six months of testing prototypes, and a couple meetings with a legendary skateboard designer, I arrived at a shape I absolutely love.”

“Hop on a Chub barefoot and carve down to the beach, it’s a liberating sensation. The reverse kingpin trucks and short wheelbase (compared to a longboard) let you dig into your turns and pump/carve like you are on water. Transporting yourself has never been more enjoyable. Carving around obstacles, popping tricks and locking into manuals while paying little regard to rocks and cracks is what the Chub is made for. Rough ground and landing a little off center won’t send you to the pavement. The performance Chub shape is designed by Professor Schmitt and has tons of pop for such a big board. There is no specified nose or tail so you don’t have to think twice when popping big spins. Check out clips of the first tre flip and hard flip on our instagram.”

Specifications of the Chub :

– Performance Chub- 12″ wide, 33″ long, 15.5” wheelbase, 4” pan, 16.5 degree kick on the nose and tail and 12.5 degree sides

– Trucks: 10″ wide reverse kingpin trucks with 90A bushings

– Wheels: 65MM 78A soft wheels

– Risers: 1/4” soft

– Bearings: Swiss Grade abec 7

Source : Kickstarter

