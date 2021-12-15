SK hynix start shipping first 24Gb DDR5 memory modules

Hardware manufacturer SK hynix has announced they have started sampling their first 24Gb DDR5 memory modules with the initial offerings taking the form of 48 GB and 96GB modules to cloud data centers. The memory modules are the industry’s largest density for a single DRAM chip and the 24 GB DDR5 memory was produced using 1 anm technology that utilizes EUV process.

The memory module have a density of 24Gb per chip, which is up from the existing density of 16 Gb in 1 ynm DDR5, with improved production efficiency and increased speed by up to 33%.

“In addition, SK hynix managed to reduce the product’s power consumption by *25% compared to existing products while lowering energy use in manufacturing through enhanced production efficiency. SK hynix expects the product to bring about reduction in carbon emissions as well, which is meaningful in the context of ESG management.”

SK 24Gb DDR5 memory modules

“Intel and SK Hynix have a long history of strong collaboration,” said Carolyn Duran, Vice President of Memory and IO Technologies in Intel’s Data Center and AI Group. “Today’s announcement is another illustration of our two companies working together to deliver a 24Gb solution to address needs of our mutual customers. The 24 Gb DDR5 offering provides high mono die capacity and will help customers boost performance of memory capacity bound workloads such as data analytics while bringing significant TCO benefits.”

Source : TPU

