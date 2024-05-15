SIRUI Night Walker 16mm and 75mm T1.2 S35 camera lenses

If you are a filmmaker or photographer, constantly seeking tools that elevate your creative vision while seamlessly integrating into your dynamic shooting environment. The new SIRUI Night Walker Cine Lenses might be worth further investigation and offer an innovative addition to your filmmaking arsenal. Providing photographers and video refers with unparalleled performance and versatility. With the latest expansion featuring the 16mm wide-angle and 75mm telephoto lenses, both boasting a T1.2 aperture, your low-light scenes are about to undergo a remarkable transformation.

SIRUI Night Walker

Picture yourself capturing the immensity of an eerie, moonlit landscape or the intimate details of a dimly lit, suspenseful indoor scene. The 16mm lens, with its wide-angle perspective, is ideal for expansive outdoor or confined indoor settings, ensuring you get the perfect shot without compromising your vision. Conversely, the 75mm lens allows you to zoom in closer to your subjects, perfect for those dramatic close-ups where every nuance and emotion counts. Whether you’re shooting a sweeping establishing shot or a tense, intimate conversation, these lenses provide you with the flexibility to bring your story to life.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $679 or £539 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 14% off the average retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Both lenses are engineered to impress with their exceptional optical performance. You can bid farewell to the frustrations of focus breathing and chromatic aberrations that often plague lesser lenses. By utilizing ED Glass and High Refractive Index Glass, these lenses maintain razor-sharp clarity and effectively control aberrations, ensuring that your footage remains crisp and clear, even in challenging lighting conditions. The result is a visual experience that immerses your audience in the world you’ve created, without any distractions.

16mm and 75mm T1.2 S35 camera lenses

Moreover, these lenses are designed with the modern filmmaker in mind, prioritizing both lightweight construction and robust durability. Weighing less than 600g each, they are perfect for the run-and-gun filmmaker who needs to move swiftly without being encumbered by heavy gear. The lenses are also compatible with multiple camera mounts, including E, RF, MFT, X, and L, offering unrivaled flexibility and ease of use across various camera systems. Whether you’re shooting with a mirrorless camera or a cinema camera, these lenses adapt to your needs, allowing you to focus on capturing the perfect shot.

The aesthetic quality of your footage also receives a significant boost from the fast T1.2 aperture, which not only enables shooting in low light without the need to increase the ISO but also produces a stunning bokeh effect that makes your subject stand out against a beautifully blurred background. This shallow depth of field is a hallmark of cinematic storytelling, drawing the viewer’s attention to the most critical elements of your frame. Whether you’re shooting a feature film, a documentary, or a commercial, the SIRUI Night Walker Cine Lenses empower you to achieve a look that is both visually striking and emotionally engaging.

If the SIRUI Night Walker campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the SIRUI Night Walker T1.2 camera lenses project watch the promotional video below.

One of the most appealing aspects of these lenses is their affordability, making them accessible to filmmakers at various stages of their careers. Whether you’re an independent filmmaker working on a tight budget or a seasoned professional seeking to expand your lens collection, the SIRUI Night Walker Cine Lenses deliver professional-grade results without breaking the bank. This democratization of high-quality filmmaking tools means that more creators can bring their unique visions to life, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in visual storytelling.

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, it’s essential to have tools that keep pace with your ambitions. The SIRUI Night Walker Cine Lenses are a testament to innovation and craftsmanship, providing filmmakers with the means to capture their stories with uncompromising quality and artistic flair. Whether you’re shooting in the dead of night or in the harsh glare of day, these lenses are your steadfast companions, ready to help you bring your creative vision to fruition.

So, as you embark on your next filmmaking adventure, consider the SIRUI Night Walker Cine Lenses as your secret weapon. With their exceptional low-light performance, superior optical quality, and versatile compatibility, these lenses are designed to elevate your craft and inspire you to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Embrace the power of these lenses and let them guide you towards creating visually stunning, emotionally resonant stories that captivate and inspire your audience. The world of filmmaking is yours to conquer, and with the SIRUI Night Walker Cine Lenses by your side, the possibilities are endless.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance specifications for the T1.2 camera lenses, jump over to the official SIRUI Night Walker crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



