IBASE IB200 ultra-compact 2.5 Single Board Computer (SBC)

IBASE as announced the introduction of its ultra-compact 2.5″ single board computer (SBC), the IB200. This innovative SBC is specifically engineered to meet the demanding requirements of edge computing applications, offering unparalleled performance and connectivity in a remarkably small form factor.

Key Takeaways AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 series APU on board, up to 4 cores/8 threads

Onboard DDR4 memory, Max. 8GB

2x HDMI 2.0b & LVDS: 5V/3.3V, 24 bit, dual channel (LVDS: 1920×1200 @60 Hz)

2x GbE LAN, 4x COM, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) [with PDPC support], 3x USB 2.0 via pin headers

Supports 1x M.2 (M-Key, type 2280) & 1x M.2 (E-Key, type 2230)

Supports 4x COM – COM1/COM2: RS-232/422/485, COM3/COM4: RS232 (Default: RS-232, adjustable in BIOS)

Energy-efficient 12-25W thermal design

AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series

At the heart of the IB200 lies the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, a powerhouse that delivers exceptional graphics processing performance. With an impressive 4 cores and 8 threads integrated with the AMD Radeon Vega graphics controller, the IB200 features twice the CPU core count compared to its predecessor, the R1000 Series. This significant upgrade enables the IB200 to handle complex computations and graphics-intensive tasks with ease, making it the perfect choice for industries that require powerful computing in a compact package.

The IB200 SBC ensures a seamless multimedia experience, thanks to its dual HDMI 2.0b ports that support stunning 4K display and a dual-channel LVDS with an impressive resolution of 1920×1200 @ 60 Hz. This allows for crystal-clear visuals and smooth video playback, enhancing the overall user experience in various applications.

In terms of connectivity, the IB200 leaves no stone unturned. It offers a comprehensive set of options, including dual Intel I226IT Gigabit LAN ports, four COM ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) ports with PDPC support, three USB 2.0 headers, and one M.2 2280 M-key and one M.2 2230 E-key slot. This extensive connectivity ensures flexibility in storage selection and speed, making the IB200 a versatile solution for a wide range of industrial IoT applications, such as smart factories, intelligent transportation systems, and advanced surveillance.

Efficient Thermal Design and Reliable Performance

Despite its compact size, the IB200 SBC is designed with efficiency and reliability in mind. With an energy-efficient 12-25 W thermal design, it ensures optimal performance while minimizing power consumption. This not only reduces operating costs but also contributes to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly solution.

The IB200 is built to withstand demanding industrial environments, with an operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C. This wide temperature range ensures reliable performance even in challenging conditions, making it suitable for applications in various industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, and healthcare.

Edge Computing

The introduction of the IB200 SBC by IBASE marks a significant milestone in the world of edge computing. Its ultra-compact form factor, combined with its exceptional performance and comprehensive connectivity options, opens up new possibilities for industries looking to implement powerful and efficient edge computing solutions.

Whether it’s allowing real-time data processing in smart factories, powering intelligent transportation systems, or supporting advanced surveillance applications, the IB200 SBC is poised to transform the way industries approach edge computing. With its ability to deliver high-performance computing in a compact package, the IB200 empowers businesses to push the boundaries of innovation and stay ahead in an increasingly connected world.

For those seeking to further enhance their edge computing capabilities, IBASE offers a wide range of complementary products, such as industrial motherboards, embedded systems, and digital signage solutions. These products are designed to provide robust performance and reliability, catering to the unique needs of various industrial applications.

By leveraging the expertise and comprehensive portfolio of IBASE, businesses can create tailored solutions that optimize their edge computing infrastructure, allowing them to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity, and innovation.



