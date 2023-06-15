Simply NUC Moonstone AMD Ryzen 7000 mini PC

Simply NUC has unveiled its new product family, the Moonstone mini PC. This latest offering boasts of a compact 4×4 design and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. With an innovative cooling solution, Moonstone guarantees superior computing performance across a multitude of applications. Capable of supporting up to 64 GB of DDR5-4800 high-speed RAM and up to 16 TB of storage, while maintaining a small footprint, both physically on your desk, and in terms of energy consumption.

AMD Ryzen 7940HS

Simply NUC has made available three Moonstone models for pre-order, with prices starting from $699. The top-tier CBM3r9MS model, equipped with a 45 W AMD Ryzen 7940HS processor, is suitable for heavy-duty tasks such as workstation applications and AAA gaming. Additionally, for different budget ranges, the CBM3r7MS model with the AMD Ryzen 7735U processor, and the CBM3r5MS model with the AMD Ryzen 7535U processor, are also available. Shipping for the Moonstone units is expected to begin in July.

Radeon graphics

With Radeon graphics at its core, Moonstone promises an unparalleled visual experience for a small form factor PC. It supports features like DirectX 12 Ultimate for ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX, an open-source image quality toolkit, both of which are crucial for enhancing graphics-intensive workloads and gaming experiences. The device includes dual HDMI 2.1 ports and dual USB-C with Alt-DP ports, enabling sharp graphics on up to four 4K displays or a single 8K display.

Moonstone connectivity

Moonstone AMD mini PC

Moonstone also offers abundant connectivity options. Peripheral devices can be seamlessly linked via the four USB-A ports, 2.5Gb LAN port, and dual USB-C ports. Moreover, the system can be further expanded with a replaceable lid or expansion panel for additional input/output.

Under the hood, Moonstone uses AMD’s Zen 4 architecture, which provides 8 cores with 16 threads of computing power. This is made possible without excessive power consumption, thanks to a new power management design that allows unused cores to be put to sleep, thereby preventing unnecessary power draw. Further, Moonstone employs Simply NUC’s patented Dual Exhaust Cooling solution, ensuring the system remains cool and quiet, even under high-performance tasks.

Source: Simply



