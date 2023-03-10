Silicon Power Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards launch

Silicon Power has this week announced the launch of its new Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards equipped with UHS-II technology and providing photographers and videographers with read speeds up to 280 MB/s and write speeds up to 170 MB/s. “Record stunning, high-resolution photography and seamless, pristine-quality 4K Ultra HD video thanks to the extreme performance of the UHS-II interface and V60 Video Speed Class.”

Superior Pro SDXC UHS-II cards

“The Superior Pro SDXC card features the advanced UHS-II interface and V60 Video Speed Class to complement high-end devices and capture superior content. Use it for 3D or 360° photography. Record uninterrupted, cinema-grade videos in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Or, shoot high-quality JPEG and RAW images with no lag – it’s great for burst-mode photography and nearly 3 times faster than UHS-I cards.”

“This card works with all of the latest UHS-II enabled devices to capture professional-level content – DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, drones, cinema-quality video recorders, and other high-end devices. Use it to take on the most demanding cinematography and photography. With a Video Speed Class 60 (V60) rating, you’ll get minimum sustained write speeds of 60MB/s. This eliminates the risk of sudden decreases in performance that would otherwise cause dropped frames, bits of compromised video quality, and other issues.”

Source : SP





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals