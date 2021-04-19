Silent 8 Core Mini Akasa Turing A50 fanless, silent mini PC case review

If you are interested in learning more about how to create a completely silent PC using the ASUS PN50 mini PC and the Akasa Turing A50 silent case, you might be interested in a new video published by YouTuber Robtech. The video covers how to install the PN50 in the silent case specifically designed for the mini PC, which in the video features a Ryzen 7 4700U processor 8 core CPU. Although the case is also available for Intel powered mini PC systems and is designed for Intel 8th Generation NUC (Bean Canyon) NUC8i7BEK / NUC8i7BEH / NUC8i5BEK / NUC8i5BEH / NUC8i3BEK / NUC8i3BEH systems.

Features of the Akasa Turing case include:

– Hi-performance – Passive CPU cooling aluminium heatsink shell effectively improves heat-dissipation for enhanced performance.

– Totally Silent – Fanless technology design ensures a truly silent and low-maintenance motherboard.

– Expansion Capability – Supports IR remote functionality, dual microphones, and accommodates 2.5″ SATA HDD / SSD. Perfect for audiophile enthusiasts and commercial applications.

– Complete Versatility – With stylish diamond-edge cover panels, Turing can be positioned vertically or horizontally to suit your liking.

Source : Fanless Tech : Robtech

