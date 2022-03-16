DINGDIAN S3 Intel N6000 silent mini PC from $249

Measuring only 155 x 80 x 19 mm and weighing just 195 g the high performance pocket mini PC has been designed to function silently and is equipped with an Intel N6000 processor. The S3 features two video output ports, supporting 4K 60Hz video, HDMI 2.0 and USB type-C can be connected to dual displays.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $249 or £336 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Intel started Intel Pentium Silver N6000 sales 11 January 2021. This is Jasper Lake architecture notebook processor primarily aimed at office systems. It has 4 cores and 4 threads, and is based on 10 nm manufacturing technology, with a maximum frequency of 3300 MHz and a locked multiplier. Compatibility-wise, this is FCBGA1338 processor with a TDP of 6 Watt. It supports DDR4 memory. The processor architecture is called Tremont , the single thread performance of a core could be improved by 30% on average (10 – 80% in all tests of SPECint and SPECfp).”

With the assumption that the DINGDIAN S3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the DINGDIAN S3 pocket mini PC project view the promotional video below.

S3 Intel mini PC

“S3 has 3 regular USB 3.1 Gen ports (Type A), can be used to connect hard drives, scanner, cellphone, keyboard and other peripheral devices.（The N5105 provides a large array of connectivity and expandability options both inside and out. There are 3 “regular” USB 3.0 Gen ports (type-A), to connect hard drives, scanners, cell phones, keyboards, and countless other peripherals.） The USB Type-C port on the left is for power input. You can power the M6 with the included USB Type-C charger or any phone/laptop charger or power bank with 12V2A output.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the pocket mini PC, jump over to the official DINGDIAN S3 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals