How to sign a PDF on Mac for free with your signature

In today’s digital age, signing documents electronically has become increasingly common. Many people find themselves in situations where they need to sign a PDF document but don’t have access to expensive software or subscription-based services. Fortunately, if you own an Apple Mac computer, you can easily add a signature to a PDF file using a built-in feature called Quick Look. This quick guide will take you through the process of how to sign a PDF on Mac for free using this method.

Quick Look is a convenient tool that allows you to preview files without opening them in their dedicated applications. Not only does it save time, but it also comes with a hidden gem – the ability to sign PDF documents quickly and easily. This feature is particularly useful for signing contracts, agreements, or any other documents that require a personal signature.

In this quick guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of adding a signature to a PDF file using Quick Look on your Mac. We’ll cover various methods for creating a signature, including using your trackpad, camera, or even your iPhone or iPad. By the end of this guide, you’ll be able to confidently sign your PDFs without the need for any additional software or expenses. Using the built-in macOS Quick Look feature.

Signing a PDF on Mac for free

To add a signature to a PDF file on a Mac computer using the free Quick Look feature integrated into macOS:

Locate the PDF file you want to sign in Finder. Select the file and press the Spacebar to open the PDF in Quick Look. In the top-right corner of the Quick Look window, click on the Markup icon (it looks like a pencil inside a circle). The Markup toolbar will appear at the top of the window. Click on the Signature button (it looks like a cursive “J”) in the toolbar. A dropdown menu will appear with options to create a new signature or use an existing one. a. If you haven’t created a signature before, click on “Create Signature.” A window will open with options to create a signature using your trackpad, camera, or iPhone/iPad. To create a signature using your trackpad, click on the “Trackpad” tab, then click on the “Click Here to Begin” button. Use your finger or a stylus to sign your name on the trackpad. Press any key on your keyboard when you’re finished. To create a signature using your camera, click on the “Camera” tab, then sign your name on a white piece of paper and hold it up to the camera. Make sure the signature is within the guides on the screen and click on “Done” when you’re satisfied with the captured signature. iv. To create a signature using your iPhone or iPad, click on the “iPhone or iPad” tab, then follow the on-screen instructions to create a signature on your device. b. If you have previously created signatures, they will appear in the dropdown menu. Select the one you want to use. After selecting or creating a signature, your cursor will change to a crosshair. Click and drag on the PDF where you want to place the signature. You can resize the signature by dragging the corners of the bounding box. If needed, you can add text, shapes, or other annotations using the tools in the Markup toolbar. When you’re finished, click on the “Done” button in the top-right corner of the window. To save the signed PDF, go to the File menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “Export as PDF…” Choose a location, rename the file if desired, and click “Save.”

That’s it! You have now successfully added a signature to your PDF using Quick Look on your Mac. The signed PDF can be shared with others or printed as needed.

Editing PDF files on Mac for free

if you’re wondering how to edit PDF files on a Mac you will be pleased to know that this is also easy and free with the built-in Quick Look feature. Quick Look allows users to preview and perform basic edits on PDFs without the need for dedicated software as it is already integrated into the Mac operating system created by Apple



