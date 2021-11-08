NVIDIA SIGGRAPH 2021 presentation provides a glimpse at the future of computer graphics

If you are interested in learning more about all the new graphics technology unveiled by NVIDIA during this years SIGGRAPH 2021 you’ll be pleased to know NVIDIA has published the presentation to YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Allowing you to catch up on all the latest advancements in computer graphics and a glimpse at what you can expect in the near future. SIGGRAPH 2021 is running until August 13th and you can find out more about the programs and events from the official SIGGRAPH 2021 website by following the link below and registration is still open.

“NVIDIA and SIGGRAPH share a long history of innovation and discovery. Over the last 25 years our community has seen giant leaps forward, driven by brilliant minds and curious explorers. We are now upon the opening moments of an AI-powered revolution in computer graphics with massive advancements in rendering, AI, simulation, and compute technologies across every industry. With open standards and connected ecosystems, we are on the cusp of achieving a new way to interact and exist with #graphics in shared virtual worlds.”

“SIGGRAPH is celebrating 48 years of advancements in computer graphics and interactive techniques. As an exchange of knowledge, a source of entertainment, and an opportunity for recognition, SIGGRAPH 2021 continues to serve our community as a place to proudly share passions and celebrate contributions. SIGGRAPH 2021, 9–13 August, the premier conference for computer graphics and interactive techniques worldwide, as we focus on the industry and its innovators — where we’ve come from, where we are, and where we are going.”

Source : SIGGRAPH 2021

