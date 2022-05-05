Shuttle DH32U and DH32U5 barbone mini PCs from €361

Shuttle has this week unveiled new barebones mini PC systems in the form of the DH32U and DH32U5 announcing that the XPC Barebone DH32U will be available for €361 and the DH32U5 priced at €634 both prices excluding taxes.

The main differences between the two mini PCs are their internal processing power, and the Intel Graphics engine. The DH32U5 sports an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, while the DH32U is equipped with an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor and Intel UHD Graphics.

Shuttle barbone mini PCs 2022

The two Barebones DH32U and DH32U5 are supplied with the processor already soldered on and just need to be equipped with drives and RAM, with space for up to 64 GB of RAM, an NVMe SSD and a 2.5 inch drive. The new PC barebones systems measure 19 × 16.5 × 4.3 cm (DxWxH) have an array of ports and can also be expanded with accessories from the Shuttle range.

Inputs and outputs include 4× HDMI 2.0b, 4× USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbit), 4× USB 3.2 Gen1 (5 Gbit), audio ports, 2× COM, 2× Gigabit Ethernet, a card reader and a remote power-on connection.

“The DH32 models, whose design previously required a dedicated graphics card, allow four 4K monitors to be controlled with 60 frames per second each,” explains Tom Seiffert, Head of Marketing & PR at Shuttle Computer Handels GmbH. “You can choose between two model versions to reflect the content requirements and those of the applications used.”

“Available accessories are a WLAN-ax/Bluetooth kit with external antennas (WLN-M1), a VGA port (PVG01), a twin rack mount for 19″ racks (PRM01), the DIN-Rail mounting kit (DIR01), an expansion kit for 4G modems (WWN03), the stands for vertical operation (PS02) and the connecting cable for the remote power-on connection (CXP01).”

Source : Shuttle

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals