Shin Megami Tensei 5 launches on Switch November 12th

During the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation nearly this week Nintendo announced the launch date for Shin Megami Tensei 5, confirming it will be available to play from November 12th 2021. The new Shin Megami Tensei V role-playing game set in a modern day Tokyo will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch and has been produced by Shin Megami Tensei IV director Kazuyuki Yamai.

The Shin Megami Tensei 5 game has been designed as a hybrid between Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and Shin Megami Tensei IV, featuring returning gameplay mechanics such as raising and fusing demons. Check out the release date trailer announcement and premier gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and characters within Shin Megami Tensei V.

“In Shin Megami Tensei V, the latest entry in the acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei RPG series, play as a high school student who must harness newfound powers to fight through a demon-infested wasteland using a command-based system.”

“One of the development team’s goals with the game is to depict and sympathize with modern issues, such as unemployment, unease about retirement, terrorism and nuclear weapons, and problems at home. The game is developed as a hybrid between the “profound charm” of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and the demon-raising gameplay in Shin Megami Tensei IV.”

Source : Nintendo

