Shield bicycle taillight features brake light, turning lights, alarm and more

Cyclists searching for a multifunctional bicycle taillight that offers not only illumination but also acts as a brake light, indicators and bike alarm as well as helping you locate your bicycle when you can’t quite remember where you left it. With only four days remaining on the campaign the project has already raised its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 300 backers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Shield campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Shield bicycle taillight project checkout the promotional video below.

“SHIELD by EESENS is the first bike taillight equipped with this “automatic turning signals” function. Our patented sensor algorithm in the controller detects your gesture of “shoulder check” correctly by the motion of your head. When your head turns to check the traffic behind you, the controller on your helmet will check your turning angle, speed and stopping time. If these factors meet the criteria, the controller will trigger the turn light. We have optimized the ability of the turn-head algorithm over time. Now, the algorithm can detect FOUR different gestures: look at side, glance backwards, scan backwards and stare backwards over your shoulder. The later three of them have include most cyclers’ shoulder checking patterns. You can simply select in the EESENS APP which gestures best fit your riding habit, to avoid falsely triggering turn signals.”

“Depending on your personal preferences, SHIELD can automatically indicate your turn direction based on your head movement. If you’re glancing over your shoulder to check for traffic, SHIELD will turn on the indicator to that direction. SHIELD is securely mounted on your bike with a mount made with the toughest materials and secured with five screws. You can then choose to either permanently secure your taillight with an additional screw, or keep it as a detachable light you can take with you.”

“Never worry about your bike being stolen. Guard mode of SHIELD will protect your bike. If someone is messing with your bike, a 110-dB alarm will sound to deter bad guys. A warning is also instantly sent to both your wireless controller on the helmet and the EESENS app. “

