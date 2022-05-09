Sharp AQUOS R7 smartphone unveiled

Sharp has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Sharp AQUOS R7, and the handset is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor.

The new Sharp AQUOS R7 also comes with a 6.6 inch Pro IGZO OLED display that comes with a resolution of 2730 x 1260 pixels., it also comes with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the handset include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, the handset comes with Android 12 and it features a range of cameras.

These include a 47-megapixel main camera on the rear of the handset, the camera comes with a 1″ image sensor and a seven-element Leica lens. There is also a 1.9-megapixel portrait camera on the rear of the handset.

In the front of the new AQUOD R7 there is a 12-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and also for taking Selfies. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it is designed to be both waterproof and dustproof.

The new Aquos R7 smartphone will go on sale in Japan in July, as yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for. As yet there is no information on whether this new smartphone from Sharp will be available outside of Japan.

Source Gizmochina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals