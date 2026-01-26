Build a Quiet SFF Gaming PC : Fast 1440p From Low-Profile RTX 5060

What if you could pack the power of a high-end gaming rig or workstation into a case small enough to fit on a bookshelf? ETA PRIME takes a closer look at how the Minis Forum BD895 Mini-ITX motherboard is turning that dream into reality. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX processor and innovative support for PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory, this compact powerhouse is redefining what’s possible for small form factor (SFF) builds. Whether you’re a gamer chasing buttery-smooth 1440p performance or a creator juggling demanding workflows, the BD895 promises to deliver big-league power in a pint-sized package. But does it live up to the hype? That’s exactly what this feature sets out to explore.

In this guide, you’ll discover why the BD895 is making waves among PC enthusiasts. From its 16-core, 32-thread CPU to its streamlined design that simplifies the building process, this board is packed with features that cater to both performance and efficiency. We’ll also touch on its thermal performance, gaming benchmarks, and the ideal components to pair with it for a balanced build. Whether you’re planning your next SFF project or just curious about the latest in compact PC tech, this guide will give you plenty to think about. Sometimes, the smallest packages really do hold the biggest surprises.

Powerful Mini-ITX Motherboard

Key Features That Set the BD895 Apart

The BD895 is tailored for enthusiasts who prioritize performance without compromising on space efficiency. At its core is the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX, a 16-core, 32-thread processor built on AMD’s Zen 4 architecture. This CPU is designed to excel in multitasking, gaming, and demanding workloads, making it a versatile choice for various use cases.

Highlighted features include:

PCIe Gen 5 Support : Offers faster data transfer rates for GPUs and storage devices, making sure your build is future-proof.

: Offers faster data transfer rates for GPUs and storage devices, making sure your build is future-proof. DDR5 SODIMM Compatibility : Supports memory speeds up to 5600 MHz, enhancing system responsiveness and multitasking capabilities.

: Supports memory speeds up to 5600 MHz, enhancing system responsiveness and multitasking capabilities. Integrated Processor and GPU: Simplifies the build process, though additional components like RAM, storage, and cooling are required for full functionality.

This combination of innovative hardware and compact design makes the BD895 an excellent choice for SFF enthusiasts aiming for high performance in a small footprint.

Optimizing Your Build with the BD895

To fully use the BD895’s capabilities, selecting the right components is essential. A well-balanced configuration ensures optimal performance while maintaining the compact nature of an SFF build. Below is a recommended setup:

Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 low-profile GPU with 8GB VRAM, ideal for smooth 1440p gaming and rendering tasks.

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 low-profile GPU with 8GB VRAM, ideal for smooth 1440p gaming and rendering tasks. Memory : 32GB of DDR5 SODIMM RAM to handle memory-intensive applications and multitasking with ease.

: 32GB of DDR5 SODIMM RAM to handle memory-intensive applications and multitasking with ease. Storage : A 2TB M.2 SSD for fast boot times, quick file access, and ample storage capacity for games and media.

: A 2TB M.2 SSD for fast boot times, quick file access, and ample storage capacity for games and media. Power Supply : A 500W modular flex PSU for reliable power delivery and simplified cable management.

: A 500W modular flex PSU for reliable power delivery and simplified cable management. Case: A custom compact case designed to optimize airflow and aesthetics while accommodating the BD895’s components.

This configuration strikes a balance between performance, efficiency, and space-saving design, making it ideal for SFF builds tailored to gaming, content creation, or general productivity.

This “All-In-One” Mini-ITX Board Is Insane For Powerful SFF Builds!

Building and Configuring Your SFF PC

Assembling an SFF PC with the BD895 requires careful planning, particularly in terms of cooling and cable management. Proper preparation ensures a smooth build process and optimal system performance. Here are some practical tips:

Cooling : Use a 120mm fan for the CPU and an additional 90mm fan to enhance overall airflow within the case, keeping temperatures in check.

: Use a 120mm fan for the CPU and an additional 90mm fan to enhance overall airflow within the case, keeping temperatures in check. Cable Management: Take advantage of the modular PSU design to minimize cable clutter and maintain a clean, organized interior.

Once the hardware is assembled, configuring the BIOS is a critical step to maximize performance. Key adjustments include:

Setting fan curves to balance cooling efficiency and noise levels.

Allowing PCIe Gen 5 to unlock faster peripheral connectivity.

Exploring overclocking options to push the hardware to its full potential, if desired.

These steps ensure your system operates efficiently and reliably, even under heavy workloads, while maintaining the compact and sleek design of an SFF build.

Performance Insights: What the BD895 Delivers

The BD895 delivers impressive performance across a variety of benchmarks and real-world scenarios. Its combination of the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX processor and PCIe Gen 5 support ensures it can handle demanding tasks with ease. Here’s a snapshot of its benchmark results:

Geekbench 6 : Single-core score of 2,848 and multi-core score of 15,969, showcasing its processing power for both single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks.

: Single-core score of 2,848 and multi-core score of 15,969, showcasing its processing power for both single-threaded and multi-threaded tasks. 3DMark Time Spy: A score of 13,471, highlighting its ability to handle graphically intensive workloads and gaming.

In gaming, the BD895 excels at 1440p resolutions, particularly when paired with Nvidia’s DLSS technology. Performance examples include:

Spider-Man 2: High settings, maintaining an average TDP of 91-97W.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultra settings, achieving an average of 78 FPS.

Doom: The Dark Ages: Medium settings, with an average of 76 FPS.

Marvel Rivals: High settings, delivering an average of 94 FPS.

These results demonstrate the BD895’s ability to handle modern games and applications effectively, making it a versatile choice for gamers and professionals alike.

Thermal Management: Making sure Stability and Efficiency

Thermal management is a critical aspect of any SFF build, and the BD895 performs admirably in this regard. Under heavy workloads, the CPU averages 79°C, peaking at 91°C, while the GPU averages 78°C, with a maximum of 84°C. While these temperatures are within safe operating limits, further optimization can enhance cooling efficiency and system longevity.

To improve thermal performance, consider the following recommendations:

Adjust fan curves in the BIOS to maintain lower temperatures during extended use.

Add extra case fans to improve airflow and reduce heat buildup.

Explore higher-performance cooling solutions, particularly for users in warmer environments or those planning to overclock their system.

By implementing these measures, you can ensure your system remains stable and efficient, even during intensive tasks or prolonged use.

Unlocking the Potential of Compact PC Builds

The Minis Forum BD895 Mini-ITX motherboard represents a significant step forward for compact PC builds. Its integration of the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX processor, along with support for PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory, positions it as a powerful and versatile option for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. While it may not transform the SFF market, it offers meaningful improvements in performance and efficiency over previous-generation boards.

With the right components and careful attention to thermal management, the BD895 enables you to create a high-performance SFF system that rivals larger builds in both capability and design. Whether you’re aiming for a sleek gaming setup or a compact workstation, this motherboard provides the tools to bring your vision to life.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



