Korg SQ-64 four-track, 64-step polyphonic sequencer $300



Korg has this week introduced a new polyphonic sequencer offering the versatility of four-track and 64 step pad Matrix, OLED display aluminium body and “unparalleled connectivity.” The Korg SQ-64 Will be available to purchase sometime early in 2021 and will be priced at around $300.

Connectivity include : MIDI IN (x1) and OUT (x2), micro USB type B, Sync IN & OUT, 3 Melody tracks each with MODULATION, PITCH and GATE outputs and a DRUM track with 8 individual trigger outputs for controlling analog synths, Eurorack, and drum machines.

“Each of the Melody tracks (x3) has 16 Patterns of up to 64 steps each, and the Drum track (x1) has 16 Sub-tracks also with up to 64 steps each, that can be played, chained and edited in a variety of ways. Melody tracks and patterns can be edited in several modes (GATE, PITCH and MODULATION) so you can alter the information sent by your sequencer on each of these steps in many interesting ways. “

“There’s nothing that offers the combination of CV control, MIDI & Audio sync, and polyphonic multitrack sequencing that Korg’s SQ-64 does. Compact as it may be, it gives you three tracks, each with dedicated Pitch, Mod, and Gate output, plus a fourth Drum-Sub track with a total of 16 triggers; eight gates and eight over MIDI. Each of the 64 step buttons uses graduated LEDs to show you exactly what’s going on in your track, and a crisp OLED screen gives you an at-a-glance look at details. It’s all packed into a rugged aluminum case roughly an inch thick for durability and portability – every step of the way.”

Source : Korg

