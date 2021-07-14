Osmoponic ceramic self watering planters with 30 day reservoir

Osmoponic are a new range of ceramic self watering planters offering a water reservoir that can look after your plants are up to 30 days at a time. The single piece design offers a sustainable habitat for your plants giving them the choice to take water as they need. The Osmoponic range of planters has been created with a minimal carbon footprint in mind and are available in a range of different styles and sizes to suit a wide variety of indoor plants. “Our technology is based on combining and refining the natural properties of ceramic with the needs of plants in mind.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Osmoponic campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Osmoponic self watering planters project review the promotional video below.

“We make our products from nature for the benefit of mother nature. We believe that natural wisdom is the best healer for nature. We use natural properties and resources to give the choice back to plants and let them care for themselves.With our products, we provide independence and freedom to plants so they can look after themselves as they see fit (and so their caretakers can take a break or go on vacation without worrying about watering their plants).”

“Our vision is to create a green product that would mimic nature for plants and bring freedom and choice to them. We wanted to minimize human error when it comes to plants so that both professionals and amateur plant lovers could enjoy the benefits of having healthy and thriving plants.”

“We made the reservoir in a way to hold up to 30 days of water so that as long as the reservoir is filled every 3-4 weeks, the environment created for your plants will remains constant.”

