Sega buying Angry Birds maker Rovio for €706 million

Sega has announced that it is buying Rovio Entertainment Oyj, the developer of the massively popular Angry Birds games. Sega will pay €9.25 per individual share and €1.48 per option.

The deal between the two companies will apparently close by September, and you can see more information about the acquisition of Rovio by Sega below.

Through the Tender Offer, SEGA aims to acquire the entirety of Rovio’s outstanding shares and options at EUR 9.25 per share and EUR 1.48 per option, or EUR 706 million in total (approximately ¥103,680 million converted at EUR1 = ¥146.9 (FX rate as of April 14, 2023). The same FX rate is applied hereinafter). The Acquisition is a friendly takeover, as Rovio’s board of directors has agreed to, and has expressed support towards the Tender Offer. Shareholders in Rovio who in aggregate hold shares corresponding to approximately 49.1 percent of the outstanding shares and votes in Rovio, have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer, subject to certain customary conditions. The Acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of FY2024/3 and is contingent on the completion of reviews under applicable antitrust laws and other customary conditions.

You can find out more details about Sega’s purchase of Angry Birds developer Rovio Entertainment Oyj in the official press release below. It will be interesting to see what future plans Sega has for the development of games and more.

Source Press Release





