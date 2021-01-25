HeimVision Assure B1 2K Ultra HD security camera with 130 degree FOV

If you are in the market for a compact, wireless, HD camera to monitor your children or property, you may be interested in a new camera called the HeimVision Assure B1, launched via Indiegogo this month. The HeimVision Assure B1 offers a smart home hub and ultra HD camera complete with personal voice assistant all enclosed in a waterproof IP 65 certified casing.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $80 or £58 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the HeimVision Assure B1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the HeimVision Assure B1 HD camera project checkout the promotional video below.

“When was the last time you looked for a smart home hub and could find all the features you wanted in one device? And for an unbelievable price. Presenting the HeimVision Assure B1—an all-in-one smart home security hub that comes with useful features such as two-way audio, 130° FoV, five-minute setup, and more. All starting from a price of only $79.”

“HeimVision Assure B1 is designed to cover every corner of your home. You can connect up to 4 wireless cameras to 1 base station to monitor large spaces. With 2K Full HD resolution and a 130-degree field of view, nothing escapes this smart home camera. Plus, designed with a smart PIR sensor, it can identify any presence, and the human-figure detection reduces false alerts to save standby time. Additionally, the security camera also boasts a minimal and stylish design that can easily blend with any modern home decor.”

“You can easily detect any suspicious activity around your compounds with the spotlight focused night vision skills of this camera. It can automatically detect motions and will light up if required, in case of an emergency. In case you want to store all of your recording data in the cloud, HeimVision Assure B1 provides the necessary services for you, at an affordable price.”

