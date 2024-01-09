Time to drop your VPN for Microsoft’s Security Service Edge (SSE)?

In today’s dynamic world of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity threats, Microsoft has introduced a groundbreaking solution for secure remote access, known as Microsoft Global Secure Access or Security Service Edge (SSE). This innovative service is designed to enhance the way we connect to our workplaces from various locations, offering a secure and user-friendly alternative to traditional VPNs.

The way people work has undergone a significant transformation. The traditional office setting is giving way to more flexible work environments, with employees working from almost anywhere. This shift necessitates a new approach to network security, particularly as applications and data migrate to the cloud. Enter Security Service Edge (SSE), a category of network security that caters to the modern workforce’s needs.

Global Secure Access, currently in preview, is Microsoft’s response to the evolving demands of network security. It encompasses two main components: Microsoft Entra Internet Access and Microsoft Entra Private Access. These components, along with Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, form a comprehensive solution that converges network, identity, and endpoint access controls. This allows for secure access to any app or resource, from anywhere.

Microsoft Entra Internet Access

This service secures access to Microsoft 365, SaaS, and public internet applications. It protects users, devices, and data against internet threats, offering best-in-class security and visibility. Key features include:

Prevention of token replay with compliant network checks.

Application of universal tenant restrictions.

Enriched logs for enhanced security.

Deployment alongside third-party SSE solutions.

Protection of user access to the public internet through a cloud-delivered, identity-aware Secure Web Gateway (SWG).

Microsoft Entra Private Access

Microsoft Entra Private Access ensures secured access to private, corporate resources for users, whether in an office or working remotely. It extends access to any private resource, port, and protocol without requiring a VPN. Key features include:

Zero Trust-based quick access to a range of IP addresses and/or FQDNs.

Per-app access for TCP apps.

Modernization of legacy app authentication.

Seamless end-user experience with integration into existing third-party SSE solutions.

Security Service Edge (SSE) vs VPN

Here’s a concise comparison between Security Service Edge (SSE) and Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to highlight their differences:

Security Service Edge (SSE)

Definition : SSE is a comprehensive cloud-based security framework that integrates various security services. It’s designed to protect data, applications, and resources accessed by users, regardless of their location.

: SSE is a comprehensive cloud-based security framework that integrates various security services. It’s designed to protect data, applications, and resources accessed by users, regardless of their location. Components : Includes services like Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Firewall as a Service (FWaaS).

: Includes services like Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Firewall as a Service (FWaaS). Security Approach : Emphasizes identity and context-based security. It operates on the principle of “never trust, always verify,” ensuring secure access based on user identity and context.

: Emphasizes identity and context-based security. It operates on the principle of “never trust, always verify,” ensuring secure access based on user identity and context. Deployment : Cloud-native, offering global scalability and ease of deployment without the need for on-premise hardware.

: Cloud-native, offering global scalability and ease of deployment without the need for on-premise hardware. Access Control : Provides granular access control to applications and data, often integrating with existing identity management systems.

: Provides granular access control to applications and data, often integrating with existing identity management systems. User Experience : Offers a seamless user experience, as it doesn’t require users to connect to a specific network. It’s transparent in operation.

: Offers a seamless user experience, as it doesn’t require users to connect to a specific network. It’s transparent in operation. Use Case: Ideal for organizations with a significant cloud presence, remote workforce, and a need for comprehensive security that goes beyond network access.

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Definition : VPN is a technology that creates a secure, encrypted tunnel over the internet to connect remote users to an organization’s network.

: VPN is a technology that creates a secure, encrypted tunnel over the internet to connect remote users to an organization’s network. Components : Primarily consists of VPN client software and VPN servers.

: Primarily consists of VPN client software and VPN servers. Security Approach : Focuses on encrypting data in transit from the user to the VPN server. It trusts users once they are authenticated and connected to the VPN.

: Focuses on encrypting data in transit from the user to the VPN server. It trusts users once they are authenticated and connected to the VPN. Deployment : Can be cloud-based or on-premise, often requiring specific hardware and software setup.

: Can be cloud-based or on-premise, often requiring specific hardware and software setup. Access Control : Generally provides access to the entire network, which can be a security risk if not properly managed.

: Generally provides access to the entire network, which can be a security risk if not properly managed. User Experience : Can be less seamless, as users need to initiate a VPN connection to access corporate resources. This can sometimes lead to slower connections and performance issues.

: Can be less seamless, as users need to initiate a VPN connection to access corporate resources. This can sometimes lead to slower connections and performance issues. Use Case: Suitable for organizations that need to provide remote access to their internal network and can manage the potential security risks associated with full network access.

Key Differences

Security Scope : SSE offers a broader range of security services compared to the primarily encryption-focused VPN.

: SSE offers a broader range of security services compared to the primarily encryption-focused VPN. Access Control : SSE provides more granular and context-based access control, whereas VPNs often grant broader network access.

: SSE provides more granular and context-based access control, whereas VPNs often grant broader network access. Deployment and Scalability : SSE is inherently cloud-native and scalable, while VPNs can be limited by their hardware and network capacity.

: SSE is inherently cloud-native and scalable, while VPNs can be limited by their hardware and network capacity. User Experience: SSE tends to offer a more transparent and often faster user experience compared to VPNs, which require active connection and can slow down internet speeds.

In summary, while VPNs are effective for secure network access, SSE offers a more comprehensive, flexible, and modern approach to security, especially suitable for cloud-based environments and remote work scenarios.

The Benefits of Global Secure Access

Global Secure Access stands out for its advanced security features, ease of use, and seamless integration with other Microsoft products. It addresses several pain points experienced by today’s workforce, such as:

Enhanced Security : As cyber threats become more sophisticated, Global Secure Access provides robust security measures to protect sensitive information, crucial for professionals working from various locations.

: As cyber threats become more sophisticated, Global Secure Access provides robust security measures to protect sensitive information, crucial for professionals working from various locations. User-Friendly Interface : Traditional VPNs can be cumbersome. Global Secure Access simplifies the process, allowing for quick and easy access to work environments.

: Traditional VPNs can be cumbersome. Global Secure Access simplifies the process, allowing for quick and easy access to work environments. Flexibility and Reliability: The service supports varying schedules and locations, aiming to provide consistent and reliable access, essential for effective remote work.

Terms of Use and Future Outlook

The use of Microsoft Entra Private Access and Microsoft Entra Internet Access preview experiences is governed by specific terms and conditions. As workplaces continue to adapt, the need for secure and reliable remote access solutions becomes increasingly important. Microsoft Global Secure Access, with its focus on security, ease of use, and flexibility, is poised to become a preferred choice for professionals seeking an efficient and secure remote work solution. For more information jump over to the official Microsoft website.



