Secret iPhone Trick: Change Your Charging Sound! (iOS 18)

With the release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced a delightful new feature that allows you to personalize your iPhone’s charging sound, adding a unique touch to your device. The video below from iReviews, explores two methods to enhance your charging experience, making your interaction with your iPhone more engaging and tailored to your preferences.

Method 1: Siri Automation

The first method uses the power of Siri automation through the Shortcuts app to set a custom message that Siri announces when your iPhone is plugged in. This approach is straightforward and leverages Siri’s capabilities to deliver a personalized auditory experience.

To get started:

Launch the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Select “Create Personal Automation” to start a new automation.

Choose “Charger” as the trigger, deciding if the action occurs when the charger connects or disconnects.

Add the “Speak Text” action and enter the message you want Siri to announce.

Save the automation.

Now, every time you plug in your iPhone to charge, Siri will greet you with your chosen message. This could be a motivational quote, a reminder, or simply a fun phrase to brighten your day. The possibilities are endless, and you have complete control over what Siri says.

This method is ideal for those who enjoy Siri’s voice and want a quick, easy way to add a personal touch to their charging routine. It requires no additional downloads or technical knowledge, making it accessible to all iPhone users.

Method 2: Custom Sound Effect

For those who prefer a more unique and customized sound, the second method involves using custom sound effects. This approach requires downloading sound files and using Base64 encoding and decoding to set them as your charging sound.

Here’s how to do it:

Download your desired sound effect from the internet in a compatible format, such as MP3 or WAV.

Open the Shortcuts app and create a new automation with “Charger” as the trigger.

Use a Base64 encoding tool to encode your sound file and copy the encoded string to your clipboard.

In the Shortcuts app, add an action to decode the Base64 string back into a sound file.

Set the decoded sound file to play when your iPhone is plugged in.

This method offers a more technical approach, allowing you to use any sound effect you prefer, providing a truly customized charging experience. You can choose from a vast array of sounds, from classic chimes to your favorite movie quotes or even a snippet of your favorite song.

While this method requires a few extra steps compared to the Siri automation, it gives you complete freedom to choose the exact sound you want to hear when you charge your iPhone. It’s perfect for those who want to take their personalization to the next level and make their device truly unique.

With iOS 18, Apple has made it easier than ever to tailor your iPhone to your preferences, blending functionality with personalization. Whether you opt for Siri’s voice or a distinct sound effect, these techniques ensure your iPhone stands out with every charge.

So why settle for the default charging sound when you can make your iPhone truly yours? Try out these methods and discover a new level of engagement and enjoyment with your device. Your charging experience will never be the same again.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



