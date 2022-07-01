Sea of Thieves Forsaken Hunter pirate adventure requires a little detective work

Microsoft has now made available the new 5th pirate adventure Forsaken Hunter available for Sea of Thieves players to enjoy running the new storyline until July 14th 2022. Sea of Thieves pirate adventure game is available free for all players with Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and Steam. Check out the trailers below to learn more about what you can expect from the new adventure which requires you do a little detective work to solve riddles, puzzles and outwit your foes.

Sea of Thieves Forsaken Hunter pirate adventure

– Search for the missing Merrick in ‘The Forsaken Hunter’, Sea of Thieves’ latest narrative-driven Adventure, from June 30 to July 14.

– Swap your pirate’s hat for a detective’s cap as you uncover clues, follow the trail and find out the fate of the vanished Hunter.

“First introduced alongside an aquatic nemesis way back in Sea of Thieves’ first ever content update The Hungering Deep, the fearless fisherman known as ‘Merry’ Merrick has become a familiar face to pirates old and new. Most recently, he’s been championing the restoration of Golden Sands, a beloved Outpost that had fallen into ruin as part of Captain Flameheart’s nefarious schemes.

Merrick has been murdered! Speak to Larinna to start your investigation and follow the clues to find out how the hunter became the hunted. Unmask the truth in ‘The Forsaken Hunter’, Sea of Thieves’ fifth time-limited Adventure. Live until July 14, 2022!”

“There are plenty of questions to be answered, and the only way to uncover the real truth behind Merrick’s absence (and learn the identity of those responsible for waylaying the hapless Hunter) is to talk to Larinna, follow her advice and throw yourself into the search. From there, your journey will take you on a trip to Stephen’s Spoils – the humble Seapost where Merrick usually spends his days representing The Hunter’s Call – before the Adventure carries you onward…”

“If the idea of wading in after four Adventures is a little intimidating and you need a recap of all that’s happened so far, check out the latest in the series of Adventures Ahead primer articles. Consulted alongside the Sea of Thieves Who’s Who directory, these will rapidly get you up to speed and ready to sail!”

Source : Microsoft

