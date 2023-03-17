Sea of Thieves Celebrates Five Years at Sea with Season Nine

It has been five years since the development team at Rare launch their new pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves and to celebrate its 5th birthday Season Nine is the latest Sea of Thieves content update to be released. The new update is now available to download for free for all players with Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 and Steam. Check out the Sea of Thieves Season Nine announcement trailer below to learn more about the new content that is now available to enjoy.

Sea of Thieves Season Nine

“With Season Nine arriving soon, it’s time for a big breath as we take our scheduled Deep Dive into the content that awaits! Feel free to join us and learn more about the new loot, tweaks and lovely clothing that awaits those who set sail from Thursday March 16th. Season Nine of Sea of Thieves has arrived, packed to bursting with fresh features, prized plunder and many quality of life improvements to make the pirate life more approachable and enjoyable for all.”

“As players have come to expect, a new Season also brings 100 levels of progression to be climbed by living the pirate life and raising Renown, picking up a steady stream of rewards while rising through the ranks – while Season Nine’s optional Plunder Pass adds exclusive extra content to that treasure pile. Find out more about how Seasons work in our Seasons Explained and Plunder Pass Explained articles!”

