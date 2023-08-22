Smaco S700MAX 2-in-1 Backpack BCD scuba tank for underwater exploration

The SMACO S700MAX opens the doors to a realm of underwater exploration like never before, offering an intimate rendezvous with the ocean. This lightweight backpack-style BCD scuba tank introduces limitless possibilities for underwater escapades, whether it’s a serene swimming sojourn or a daring diving expedition. Regardless of whether you find yourself in a tranquil lake or delving deep into the vibrant marine world, the SMACO S700MAX stands as your trustworthy underwater companion.

The S700Max innovative 2-in-1 scuba tank has recently launched on Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining. Early bird pledges start from $649 saving you a massive $150 off the recommended retail price.

Three Defining Features that Set SMACO S700MAX Apart:

1. Ingenious 2-in-1 Design

The genesis of the SMACO S700MAX springs from divers’ desires for convenience, comfort, and safety in their underwater experiences. Ingeniously melding the functionality of a scuba tank carrier with the design of a travel backpack, each component has been thoughtfully engineered for easy disassembly. What’s more, the two tanks can be used separately, catering to two divers and unlocking an array of versatile scenarios. Be it in lakes, oceans, or pool dives, the S700MAX promises elevated enjoyment and convenience, redefining your diving journey.

2. Versatile Performance

The SMACO S700MAX is tailored for a wide range of underwater activities, including recreational diving, emergency rescue operations, underwater photography, maintenance, and more. Its compact and lightweight scuba tank design allows for a lasting underwater experience of 30 to 45 minutes on average (duration may vary based on individual conditions and environment). This design enables you to explore the underwater world freely and effortlessly, unencumbered by weight and size constraints.

3. Intelligent Design and Safety

Prioritizing both safety and performance, the SMACO S700MAX features a unique buoyancy control device (BCD) backpack that ensures precise and effortless control during dives. The intelligent modular design simplifies maintenance by allowing for easy disassembly of each component, ultimately saving you valuable time. Rigorous safety testing guarantees product quality and performance. Moreover, the disassembled components and the option to use the tanks separately provide further flexibility for your underwater adventures.

Experience the Charisma of SMACO S700MAX:

Whether you’re embarking on a short journey or seeking grand underwater expeditions, the SMACO S700MAX adapts to your needs effortlessly. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit that contours to your body, prioritizing your comfort during dives. Notably, the separate use of the two tanks accommodates diving pairs, expanding the potential for dual explorations. Additionally, the product takes into account the storage of small accessories, further enhancing the convenience of your diving trips.

The Journey of SMACO:

SMACO’s journey begins with a passionate and experienced team of rescue and safety divers determined to make a difference in the diving world. Years of research and experience have led to the development of the most reliable, efficient, and affordable portable mini scuba tanks in the market.

At SMACO, we believe in democratizing underwater exploration. Our aim is to provide dependable, efficient, and budget-friendly solutions for divers, both professional and recreational. We’re driven by the zeal to help people maximize their time underwater and expand their understanding of the mesmerizing world beneath the surface. Our commitment lies in making diving accessible, enjoyable, and safe for everyone.

Learn more about the SMACO S700MAX and its features on Kickstarter. If the crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal and proceeds smoothly, global shipping is projected to commence around October 2023. Your support fuels our journey, and the SMACO team is dedicated to keeping you informed about the progress and delivery of the product.

Source: Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals