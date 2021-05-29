Scrivener 3 for Mac, save 38%

We have a awesome deal for our readers on the Scrivener 3 for Mac in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Scrivener 3 for Mac is available in our deals store for $29.99, that’s a saving of 38% off off the regular price.

Ever tried writing a novel in Microsoft Word? Trust us, you don’t want to. That’s why writing professionals worldwide use Scrivener, the word processor and project management tool that stays with you from your first, unformed idea all the way through to the final draft. Scrivener won’t tell you how to write—it simply provides everything you need to start writing and keep writing. Tailor-made for long writing projects, Scrivener banishes page fright by allowing you to compose your text in any order, in sections as large or small as you like. Features of the Scrivener 3 for Mac include : Ring-binder metaphor: Gather your material & flick between different parts of your manuscript, notes & references with ease

Gather your material & flick between different parts of your manuscript, notes & references with ease Scrivenings mode: Put together the pieces of your writing & edit them as part of a single document

Put together the pieces of your writing & edit them as part of a single document Text editor: Add bold, italics & other formattings you’d expect

Add bold, italics & other formattings you’d expect Styles: Indent block quotes & make text smaller at the same time

Indent block quotes & make text smaller at the same time Import: Import all sorts of files including Word & OpenOffice documents

Import all sorts of files including Word & OpenOffice documents Corkboard: Step back & work on synopsis, move them & rearrange your manuscript

Step back & work on synopsis, move them & rearrange your manuscript Outliner: Work with an overview, arrange drafts, review synopsis & more

Work with an overview, arrange drafts, review synopsis & more Split: View documents side by side

View documents side by side Full-screen writing: Lets you write in whatever form you want

Lets you write in whatever form you want Auto-save & backups: Automatically save & back up your projects whenever they are opened or closed

