Imezing multi-functional screwdriver with built-in tip storage

Makers, hobbyists, engineers and students looking for a minimalist multifunctional screwdriver with built-in storage but 10 swappable bits, may be interested in the Imezing. Launched by Kickstarter this month the screwdriver has already raised over $50,000 thanks to over 1200 backers still 17 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $35 or roughly £29, offering a considerable 28% discount off the recommended retail price and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020.

“Imezing is the screwdriver set that is exquisite, smooth and easy to use. It features Apple-grade surface finishing, 10-in-1 magnetic tips storable in the cap and innovative solid one-piece body.Carrying clean design, we think as a home / office gadget tool that DIYers and people do dis-assembly with, it may go beyond multi-functional, but can be solid, practical, stylist and comfortably fit in any space.”

Source : Kickstarter

