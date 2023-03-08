Scream VI horror film arrives this Friday

Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for the latest horror film in the Scream franchise. Providing a glimpse at what you can expect from Scream VI which premiers in theatre screens worldwide on Friday. The Scream VI horror film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings from Scream (2022), sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City. Only to be followed by the Ghostface.

“Watch the final trailer for #ScreamVI and see why critics are dying over it! Get tickets now – Early shows start Thursday, in theatres everywhere Friday.”

Scream VI horror film

“Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. “

