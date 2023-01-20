Scream 6 horror film stars Jenna Ortega

Paramount pictures has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming next chapter in the Scream horror film series. Scream 6 stars Jenna Ortega the hit sensation from the Netflix Wednesday TV series and will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time and available to watch from March 10, 2023. This time the action takes place in New York City after the survivors from the previous chapters relocate to a more secure location.

“The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.”

“Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. “

