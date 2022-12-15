Scream 6 horror film premiers March 10th 2023

Paramount Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming new horror movie in the Scream franchise. Scream 6 will premiering theatre screens worldwide in a few meant time on March 10, 2023 providing the next chapter in the Ghostface killings saga.

Scream 6 stars Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who are all reprising their roles from previous installments. Apparently and according to Wikipedia, Neve Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott as she was not pleased with the monitary offer presented to her I Paramount Pictures. Making Scream 6 the first film in the franchise not to feature the actress or character.

Scream 6 horror film

“The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City[7] only to again be plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.”

Source : Paramount Pictures





