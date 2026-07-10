3 Simple Tweaks to Keep Your iPhone Battery Alive All Day Long

Is your iPhone battery draining faster than you’d like? You’re not alone. Many users face the challenge of keeping their devices powered throughout the day. The good news is that with a few simple yet effective adjustments, you can extend your battery life by 10-20%, which translates to an additional 1-2 hours of screen time. In the video below, Daniel About Tech shows us three actionable tips to help you optimize your iPhone’s battery performance and reduce the frequency of charging.

1. Disable Background App Refresh

Background App Refresh is a feature that allows apps to update and download data even when you’re not actively using them. While convenient, this functionality can significantly drain your battery, especially for apps that frequently refresh in the background. Disabling it for non-essential apps is one of the easiest ways to conserve power.

Here’s how you can do it:

Open your iPhone’s Settings .

. Navigate to General and select Background App Refresh .

and select . Turn off the feature entirely or disable it for specific apps that don’t require constant updates, such as social media or news platforms.

This adjustment ensures that apps only refresh when you open them, preventing unnecessary energy consumption. Importantly, it won’t affect app notifications or core functionality, so you can maintain a seamless user experience while saving battery.

2. Adjust Display Settings

Your iPhone’s display is one of the largest contributors to battery drain. By fine-tuning a few display settings, you can significantly reduce power usage without compromising usability or visual quality.

– Turn Off Always-On Display: If your iPhone supports the Always-On Display feature, consider disabling it. While it provides quick access to the time and notifications, it continuously consumes power. If you prefer to keep it enabled, you can reduce its impact by turning off wallpaper or notification previews.

– Lower Screen Brightness: The brightness level of your screen has a direct impact on battery life. While automatic brightness adjusts to your environment, manually setting it to a lower, comfortable level often results in better energy savings.

– Enable Auto-Lock: Reducing the time it takes for your screen to turn off when idle can also help. Set Auto-Lock to a shorter duration, such as 30 seconds or 1 minute, to minimize unnecessary screen activity.

By implementing these changes, you can reduce the amount of power consumed by your display, which is especially beneficial during prolonged use.

3. Optimize Connectivity Settings

Connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, cellular data and Bluetooth are essential for modern smartphone usage but can also be significant sources of battery drain. Managing these settings wisely can help you conserve power throughout the day.

– Prioritize Wi-Fi Over Cellular Data: Whenever possible, connect to Wi-Fi instead of relying on cellular networks. Cellular data, particularly 4G and 5G, requires more power to maintain a stable connection and can even cause your device to overheat during extended use.

– Disable Unused Connectivity Features: Turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when they are not in use. For example, if you’re not actively using Bluetooth accessories or connecting to a Wi-Fi network, disabling these features can prevent unnecessary battery drain.

– Use Airplane Mode in Low-Signal Areas: When you’re in an area with poor cellular reception, your iPhone will continuously search for a signal, which can rapidly deplete your battery. Allowing Airplane Mode in such situations prevents this unnecessary power usage while still allowing you to use Wi-Fi if available.

By optimizing these connectivity settings, you can significantly reduce battery drain caused by network-related activities.

Maximize Your iPhone’s Battery Efficiency

To make the most of your iPhone’s battery life, focus on these three key areas:

Disable Background App Refresh for apps that don’t need constant updates.

for apps that don’t need constant updates. Adjust display settings , such as turning off Always-On Display, lowering screen brightness and allowing Auto-Lock.

, such as turning off Always-On Display, lowering screen brightness and allowing Auto-Lock. Optimize connectivity settings by prioritizing Wi-Fi, disabling unused features and using Airplane Mode in low-signal areas.

These practical adjustments can extend your battery life by 10-20%, giving you an extra 1-2 hours of usage each day. By taking control of your device’s settings, you’ll not only reduce the need for frequent charging but also enhance the overall longevity of your iPhone’s battery.

Expand your understanding of iPhone battery optimization with additional resources from our extensive library of articles.

Source: Daniel About Tech



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