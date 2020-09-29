Save 99% on the 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

Businesses, small to big enterprises, make good use of data science. It’s a field responsible for evaluating and interpreting previous to current data, statistics, and trends to help businesses arrive on better decisions and actions. As a data scientist, you’ll be the point person for doing such processes. This 12-course bundle will help you learn and master different data processes such as visualization, computing, analysis, and more. You will also learn how to use data across different platforms and languages including Python, Apache, Hadoop, R, and more! Included courses Introduction to Data Analytics. Gain an understanding of the complete data analytics lifecycle, from problem definition to solution deployment as well as how analytics, data visualization, and data science methodologies can be used to drive better business decisions Big Data Hadoop Spark Developer. Learn how various components of the Hadoop ecosystem fit into the Big Data processing lifecycle Apache Spark & Scala. Attain crucial, in-demand Apache Spark skills and develop a competitive advantage for an exciting career as a Hadoop developer MongoDB Developer & Administrator. Get equipped with the skills required to become a MongoDB experienced professional Big Data Hadoop Administrator. Deep dive into the concepts of Big Data, equipping you with the skills required for Hadoop administration roles Data Science with R. Take your Data Science certification into a variety of companies, helping them analyze data and make more informed business decisions Data Science with Python. Get a complete overview of Data Science analytics using Python Machine Learning. Explore the concepts of Machine Learning and understand how it’s transforming the digital world Tableau Desktop 10. Advance your career in analytics by learning Tableau for data visualization, reporting, and business intelligence tool Business Analytics with Excel. Boost your analytics career with powerful new Microsoft Excel skills by taking this Business Analytics with Excel course, which includes Power BI training Introduction to Robotics Process Automation (RPA). Get an overview of RPA concepts, the value-add it brings with relevant business use cases and tools understanding Introduction to Artificial Intelligence for Beginners. Get an overview of AI concepts and workflows, machine learning and deep learning, and performance metrics

