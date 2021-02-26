Geeky Gadgets

Save 97% on the Degoo Premium Backup Plan: Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage (2-Pack)

By

Degoo Premium Backup Plan

We have an amazing deal on the The Degoo Premium Backup Plan: Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage (2-Pack) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The The Degoo Premium Backup Plan: Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage (2-Pack) is available in our deals store for $159, that’s a saving of 97% off the regular price.

Everyday computer users are juggling huge amounts of data, so it makes sense that you’re taking care of that data responsibly. With Degoo you get a whopping 10TB of supremely secured backup space from which to manage and share files with awesome simplicity. With high-speed transfers from a database that offers more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, you’ll love how easy it is to keep tabs on all of your valuable data.

  • Send files easily to friends via email or link
  • Backup up to 10TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption
  • Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind
  • Perform backups to all of your devices
  • Get more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined
  • Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

Degoo Premium Backup Plan

  • Unlimited devices
  • Access to web app
  • 1,000GB referral bonus
  • 10GB per referred friend
  • End-to-end encryption
  • 2 years account inactivity
  • Enhanced storage replication
  • No ads
  • Zero knowledge encryption
  • Photo storage maximize

