Save 91% on the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle

We have an awesome deal on the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 91% off the normal price.

The Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29, it normally retails for $360.

Have you ever wanted to learn computer hacking and become a real-life cyber warrior for the good guys, then this is the place to be. This is a great opportunity for security enthusiasts and ethical hackers to learn hacking fundamentals through live demonstrations and hands-on experience with the latest tools.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Fundamentals of Computer Hacking Information Security Awareness: ISO 27001:2013 Information Gathering: Basic to Intermediate Level Web Hacking: Basics to Intermediate Advanced Web Hacking and Security Network Hacking and Security System Hacking Virus, Worm, Trojan, Backdoor & Antivirus-Malware and Security

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals