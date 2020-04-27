We have an awesome deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 74% on the LightyearVPN: 3-Yr Subscription.

The LightyearVPN: 3-Yr Subscription is available in our deals store for $89.99 it normally retails for $358.

The main reason why people choose VPN is online privacy and security. When you browse the internet using a VPN, you can connect to remote servers in different locations, bypassing censorship. LightyearVPN gives you that privilege and more. With servers around the globe, LightyearVPN defeats content restrictions and censorship to deliver unlimited access to streaming, gaming, social media, and more, from anywhere in the world. It features Network Accelerator which speeds up the internet for the best online experience. Most importantly, LightyearVPN uses Shadowsocks and V2Ray network protocols to make sure your can walk through the firewall and censorship.

Here are some of the features:

No connection or activity log policy, no backdoor

Global servers for unrestricted access anywhere in the world

Unlimited bandwidth to video, music, social media & simultaneous devices

One click to connect, no configuration

High speed internet without delay while watching videos & websites

You can find our more information on this great deal on the LightyearVPN: 3-Yr Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals