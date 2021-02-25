Save 50% on the Sinji Premium Smart Watch

We have an amazing last minute deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the Sinji Premium Smart Watch in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The Sinji Premium Smart Watch is available in our deals store for $49.95, that’s a saving of 50% off off the regular price.
The Sinji Premium Smart Watch has a large touchscreen with a diameter of 1.18″. This watch has a range of smart functions such as a pedometer, calorie consumption tracker, and a special sports mode, that provide comprehensive insight into your health and sports activity. You can also read WhatsApp messages and play music directly from the smartwatch. With the included USB charging cable, charging this watch is a piece of cake. You only have to plug in the cable and the watch will start charging immediately. The Sinji Premium Smart Watch sits comfortably on the wrist and helps you always get the most out of your day!
Features of the Sinji Premium Smart Watch include :
- 1.18″ large touchscreen provide better viewing
- Comes with a wide range of smart functions like a pedometer, calorie consumption tracker & a special sports mode
- Read WhatsApp messages & play music directly from the watch
- USB charging cable makes charging quick & easy
- The watch sits comfortably on your wrist & helps you get the most out of your day
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: silicon, steel, glass
- Dimensions: 2.09″ x 1.90″ x 0.45″
- Display: 1.18″ IPS touchscreen
- Battery: 220 mAh
- Waterproof rating: IP67
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Functions
- Pedometer
- Sports mode
- Health monitor
- Blood pressure & oxygen monitor
- Message notifications
- Real-time body temperature monitor
- Heart rate monitor
- Music
- Weather forecast
- Manufacturer’s 2-year warranty
