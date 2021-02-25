Save 50% on the Sinji Premium Smart Watch

We have an amazing last minute deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the Sinji Premium Smart Watch in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Sinji Premium Smart Watch is available in our deals store for $49.95, that’s a saving of 50% off off the regular price.

The Sinji Premium Smart Watch has a large touchscreen with a diameter of 1.18″. This watch has a range of smart functions such as a pedometer, calorie consumption tracker, and a special sports mode, that provide comprehensive insight into your health and sports activity. You can also read WhatsApp messages and play music directly from the smartwatch. With the included USB charging cable, charging this watch is a piece of cake. You only have to plug in the cable and the watch will start charging immediately. The Sinji Premium Smart Watch sits comfortably on the wrist and helps you always get the most out of your day! Features of the Sinji Premium Smart Watch include : 1.18″ large touchscreen provide better viewing

Comes with a wide range of smart functions like a pedometer, calorie consumption tracker & a special sports mode

Read WhatsApp messages & play music directly from the watch

USB charging cable makes charging quick & easy

The watch sits comfortably on your wrist & helps you get the most out of your day Specs

Color: black

Materials: silicon, steel, glass

Dimensions: 2.09″ x 1.90″ x 0.45″

Display: 1.18″ IPS touchscreen

Battery: 220 mAh

Waterproof rating: IP67

Bluetooth 4.0

Functions Pedometer Sports mode Health monitor Blood pressure & oxygen monitor Message notifications Real-time body temperature monitor Heart rate monitor Music Weather forecast

Manufacturer’s 2-year warranty

