Save 50% on the EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI

EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI

The EVRI FLEX USB C Hub with 4K HDMI adds a plethora of connections to your laptop or desktop, just by using one Type-C port. Add 4K HDMI, pass-through charging, and two USB Type-A ports to your computer. Featuring a slim profile and sleek aluminum finish, the adapter is portable enough to take with you on-the-go, wherever you go.

Features of the EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI include :

  • USB-C PD. Up to 87W charging, 40Gb/s data speed, & 5K/[email protected] video
  • 2x USB Type-A ports. Quick file transfer at USB 3.0 speeds of up to 5Gb/s
  • HDMI. Output video from your computer to a 4K monitor
  • Sleek & compact. Stylish and portable enough to take with you on the go

Specs

  • Color: space gray
  • Finish: metal
  • Materials: aluminum alloy
  • Dimensions: 0.5″H x 3.8″L x 1.7″W
  • Weight: 1.64oz
  • Connector type: Type-C
  • 1x USB-C PD
  • 2x USB Type-A
    • 5Gb/s data speed
  • HDMI
  • Slim profile
  • Portable
  • Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

