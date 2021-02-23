Save 50% on the EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI

We have an amazing deal on the EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The EVRI FLEX USB C Hub with 4K HDMI adds a plethora of connections to your laptop or desktop, just by using one Type-C port. Add 4K HDMI, pass-through charging, and two USB Type-A ports to your computer. Featuring a slim profile and sleek aluminum finish, the adapter is portable enough to take with you on-the-go, wherever you go. Features of the EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI include : USB-C PD. Up to 87W charging, 40Gb/s data speed, & 5K/[email protected] video

Up to 87W charging, 40Gb/s data speed, & 5K/[email protected] video 2x USB Type-A ports. Quick file transfer at USB 3.0 speeds of up to 5Gb/s

Quick file transfer at USB 3.0 speeds of up to 5Gb/s HDMI. Output video from your computer to a 4K monitor

Output video from your computer to a 4K monitor Sleek & compact. Stylish and portable enough to take with you on the go

Specs Color: space gray

Finish: metal

Materials: aluminum alloy

Dimensions: 0.5″H x 3.8″L x 1.7″W

Weight: 1.64oz

Connector type: Type-C

1x USB-C PD 87W charging 40Gb/s data speed 5K or [email protected] video

2x USB Type-A 5Gb/s data speed

HDMI [email protected] Up to [email protected]

Slim profile

Portable

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

