Save 50% on the EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI

We have an amazing deal on the EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI is available in our deals store for $39.95, that’s a saving of 50% off off the regular price.
The EVRI FLEX USB C Hub with 4K HDMI adds a plethora of connections to your laptop or desktop, just by using one Type-C port. Add 4K HDMI, pass-through charging, and two USB Type-A ports to your computer. Featuring a slim profile and sleek aluminum finish, the adapter is portable enough to take with you on-the-go, wherever you go.
Features of the EVRI FLEX USB-C 4-in-1 Hub with 4K HDMI include :
- USB-C PD. Up to 87W charging, 40Gb/s data speed, & 5K/[email protected] video
- 2x USB Type-A ports. Quick file transfer at USB 3.0 speeds of up to 5Gb/s
- HDMI. Output video from your computer to a 4K monitor
- Sleek & compact. Stylish and portable enough to take with you on the go
Specs
- Color: space gray
- Finish: metal
- Materials: aluminum alloy
- Dimensions: 0.5″H x 3.8″L x 1.7″W
- Weight: 1.64oz
- Connector type: Type-C
- 1x USB-C PD
- 87W charging
- 40Gb/s data speed
- 5K or [email protected] video
- 2x USB Type-A
- 5Gb/s data speed
- HDMI
- Slim profile
- Portable
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.