Save 30% on the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones

We have a great deal on the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones is available in our deals store for $34.99, that’s a saving of 30% off off the regular price.
“Rest This Headset Around Your Ear & Enjoy Steady, Wireless Audio Streaming for Up to 6 Hours “
Zulu Exero is a bone conduction headset that lets you experience truly personal out-of-ear audio. Using a light vibration in the headset as they rest around your ears, music is generated just for you, without blocking out your surroundings. There are many situations where noise cancellation is unsafe and also uncomfortable. These headphones are the perfect alternative. Better than normal headphones because you can still hear the world around you. They’re better than earbuds because they won’t fall out; they stay rested around your ears.
Specs
- Color: black
- Dimensions: 1.5″H x 5.4″Lx 4.2″W
- Weight: 3oz
- Bluetooth version: 5.0
- Frequency range: 2,402-2,480MHz
- Power output: 2x 1W
- Power input: 5V 1A
- Range: 33ft
- Battery type: Lithium ion
- Battery life: 6 hours
- Charge time: 1.5 hours
- Standby time: 10 days
- Water resistance rating: IPX5 (splash/sweat proof)
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.