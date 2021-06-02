Save 30% on the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones

We have a great deal on the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones is available in our deals store for $34.99, that’s a saving of 30% off off the regular price.

“Rest This Headset Around Your Ear & Enjoy Steady, Wireless Audio Streaming for Up to 6 Hours “

Zulu Exero is a bone conduction headset that lets you experience truly personal out-of-ear audio. Using a light vibration in the headset as they rest around your ears, music is generated just for you, without blocking out your surroundings. There are many situations where noise cancellation is unsafe and also uncomfortable. These headphones are the perfect alternative. Better than normal headphones because you can still hear the world around you. They’re better than earbuds because they won’t fall out; they stay rested around your ears.

Specs Color: black

Dimensions: 1.5″H x 5.4″Lx 4.2″W

Weight: 3oz

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Frequency range: 2,402-2,480MHz

Power output: 2x 1W

Power input: 5V 1A

Range: 33ft

Battery type: Lithium ion

Battery life: 6 hours

Charge time: 1.5 hours

Standby time: 10 days

Water resistance rating: IPX5 (splash/sweat proof)

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

