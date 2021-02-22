Save 14% on the HAVIT G1W True Wireless Earbuds

We have an amazing deal on the HAVIT G1W True Wireless Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The HAVIT G1W True Wireless Earbuds is available in our deals store for $76.95, that’s a saving of 14% off off the regular price.
Ever feel like being held back by the earphone cable around your neck when you were running or skating? HAVIT’s G1W True Wireless Earbuds remove the line between the earbuds so there won’t be any cable that strains you or causes in-ear noises. The G1 series provides wireless charging capability, enabling you to charge your earbuds without using a charging cable. Its 0.24″ Titanium diaphragm speaker drivers, and Airoha1526 high-end chipset provides crystal clear non-interruptive audio experiences.
Features of the HAVIT G1W True Wireless Earbuds include :
- 0.24″ Titanium Diaphragm Speaker Drivers. Produces crystal clear sounds
- Airoha1526 High-End Chipset. Provides non-interruptive audio experience
- Anti-Fall Eartips & Earwings. Ensure earbuds fit & stay in your ears
- Waterproof. Can withstand low-pressure water spray
- 60mAh Power. Provides 3.5 hours of playback time
- Bluetooth 5.0. Can be paired to your phone within seconds while providing stable connection
- Smart Power Switch. Easy tunr-on/turn-off
- One-Button Design. One tap for all functions
- AI Assistants Supported. Supports Siri & Google Assistant
Specs
- Color: black/red
- Materials: plastic
- Dimensions
- Earbuds: 0.87″ x 1.10″ x 1.14″
- Charging case: 1.50″ x 2.36″ x 2.36″
- Weight
- Earbuds: 0.1lbs
- Charging case: 0.13lbs
- Input voltage / current: DC 5V/1A
- Earbud Battery: 60mAh*2(Fully charged in 1.5H)
- Charging case battery: 720mAh
- Play time: 3.5H (medium volume)
- Talk time: 4.5H
- Chip: AIROHA1526
- Standby time: 80H
- Bluetooth version：V5.0
- Charging time: About 2H
- Wireless working range: 10M (without obstacles )
- Speaker: Φ5.8MM, Titanium diaphragm
- Speaker sensitivity: 90±3dB 1kHz/1mW
- Profiles supported: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP,TWS，AAC
- Speaker frequency: 20Hz～20KHz
- Impedance: 16Ω±15% 1kHz
- Waterproof rating: IPX5
- Smart power switch
- One-button design
- Compatible with Siri & Google Assistant
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
