Save 14% on the HAVIT G1W True Wireless Earbuds

We have an amazing deal on the HAVIT G1W True Wireless Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The HAVIT G1W True Wireless Earbuds is available in our deals store for $76.95, that’s a saving of 14% off off the regular price.

Ever feel like being held back by the earphone cable around your neck when you were running or skating? HAVIT’s G1W True Wireless Earbuds remove the line between the earbuds so there won’t be any cable that strains you or causes in-ear noises. The G1 series provides wireless charging capability, enabling you to charge your earbuds without using a charging cable. Its 0.24″ Titanium diaphragm speaker drivers, and Airoha1526 high-end chipset provides crystal clear non-interruptive audio experiences. Features of the HAVIT G1W True Wireless Earbuds include : 0.24″ Titanium Diaphragm Speaker Drivers. Produces crystal clear sounds

Produces crystal clear sounds Airoha1526 High-End Chipset. Provides non-interruptive audio experience

Provides non-interruptive audio experience Anti-Fall Eartips & Earwings. Ensure earbuds fit & stay in your ears

Ensure earbuds fit & stay in your ears Waterproof. Can withstand low-pressure water spray

Can withstand low-pressure water spray 60mAh Power. Provides 3.5 hours of playback time

Provides 3.5 hours of playback time Bluetooth 5.0. Can be paired to your phone within seconds while providing stable connection

Can be paired to your phone within seconds while providing stable connection Smart Power Switch. Easy tunr-on/turn-off

Easy tunr-on/turn-off One-Button Design. One tap for all functions

One tap for all functions AI Assistants Supported. Supports Siri & Google Assistant

Specs Color: black/red

Materials: plastic

Dimensions Earbuds: 0.87″ x 1.10″ x 1.14″ Charging case: 1.50″ x 2.36″ x 2.36″

Weight Earbuds: 0.1lbs Charging case: 0.13lbs

Input voltage / current: DC 5V/1A

Earbud Battery: 60mAh*2(Fully charged in 1.5H)

Charging case battery: 720mAh

Play time: 3.5H (medium volume)

Talk time: 4.5H

Chip: AIROHA1526

Standby time: 80H

Bluetooth version：V5.0

Charging time: About 2H

Wireless working range: 10M (without obstacles )

Speaker: Φ5.8MM, Titanium diaphragm

Speaker sensitivity: 90±3dB 1kHz/1mW

Profiles supported: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP,TWS，AAC

Speaker frequency: 20Hz～20KHz

Impedance: 16Ω±15% 1kHz

Waterproof rating: IPX5

Smart power switch

One-button design

Compatible with Siri & Google Assistant

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals