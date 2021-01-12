Samsung’s next generation robots shown off on video

We just saw Samsung’s new robot vacuum cleaner and now Samsung has give us a glimpse at its future plans for AI powered robots in a new video.

Samsung has been showing off its latest technology at CES 2021 and now we get to see some of its robot assistants in action.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video these robot assistants could be useful around your home as a digital assistant with a physical presence. The bot handy also looks like an interesting device, I wonder how many years it will be before we have them in the home.

You can find out more details about Smaung’s latest technology over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals